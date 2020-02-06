

KUET hosts BUILTECH FEST 2020

This programme will create an exultant environment where engineering students can discover the potential hiding inside them. This event will include civil engineering faculty students as well as students from other disciplines across the globe and it will create a platform to share ideas among students of different universities and institutions.

BUILTECH FEST 4.0 will consist the following events:

Mechanics Mania

Participants will have to solve various problems regarding Engineering Mechanics such as problem-related to centric moment of inertia, simple truss, reaction, shear & moment resultant of forces & unit conversion.

This segment's problem can be solved with basic mechanics knowledge. Problems will be provided in papers and the paper will come with space for answers. It is a time-limited & individual contest.

Poster Presentation

The participant will have to present their poster on the event day.

They can cover all the aspects of Sustainable Design based on vision 2020/41 SGDs, Construction Management, Structural & Materials Engineering, Architectural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Clean Energy, Low Carbon Technology, and Environmental Technology & Green Building.

Cad Contest

Participants will have to draw required sections and/or elevations from provided plan/elevations drawings in AutoCAD software. A participant needs to bring own laptop, charger and multi-plug. It is a time-limited & individual contest.

Technical Writing

The participant will have to send their technical writing to the specified email address and the top 5 will be published in the article and rewarded. It can be review paper, journal, conference paper, thesis paper. They can cover all the aspects of Sustainable Design based on vision 2020/41 SGDs, Construction Management, Structural & Materials Engineering Architectural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Clean Energy, Low Carbon Technology, Environmental Technology, and Green Building.

Visual Rendition

Participants will have to draw a 3D model & render given CAD file by using any kind of rendering software. The rendered image needs to be in JPEG format. Participants are advised to bring own laptop, charger and multi-plug. A format will be given prior to making a drawing. The case will be given at least 15 hours before the submission.

Case Cracking

Participants need to register for the case for free as a team. Then an upcoming construction (cognitive) related case will be emailed to the registered teams. They will have to solve the case and send the solution to the authority. Then selected teams will have to solve a case on the event day in the venue for final round & needed to prepare the slides according to given format within 5 hours and present it within 8 minutes with a related Q & A round conducted by the judges. A participant is advised to bring own laptop, charger and multi-plug.

Management Mastermind

Problems regarding construction & building engineering management such as problem-related to Network Diagram (AON), Health and Safety Management, Risk Management, Project Financing, Project Life Cycle, Estimating Fully mathematics-based quiz need to be solved in this segment. It needs basic thinking capability of management & economics. Problems will be provided in papers and the paper will come with space for answers. It is a time-limited & individual contest. A participant needs to bring a calculator.

Rapid Presentation

Participants need to make a slide regarding any topic based on their research with referencing for a 3-minute presentation on the event day. The subject must be a practical concept (technology) that can be implemented scientifically. The presentation file needs to be submitted electronically.

Cognitive Project Showcasing

Participants need to give an original solution which is stable & feasible problems regarding all the aspects of an upcoming engineering project or upcoming mega project in the context of BD like a traffic jam, Metro Rail, Padma bridge etc. They Must Submit a Compendium of Their Project Before Attain (3D Rendered). No software restriction is applied.

Advanced Mechanics Battle

Problems regarding building engineering mechanics & civil engineering mechanics such as problem-related to SFD & BMD, Influence Line (Determinate), Truss, Mohr Circle & Deflected Shape of beams from loading need to be solved by the participant. To solve this segment's problem one need to know advanced techniques of mechanics. Problems will be provided in papers and the paper will come with space for answers. It is a time-limited & individual contest.

Eligibilities

Any university student can take part in any of the events he or she wants. One can take part in all the events.

Apply online through https://becmkuet.com/builtechfest/

Application Deadline: February 10, 2020.























Department of Building Engineering and Construction Management of Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET) is going to organize BUILTECH FEST, is one of the biggest technical festival for the engineering students organized in Bangladesh on a national scale, for the fourth time in a row on February-2020.This programme will create an exultant environment where engineering students can discover the potential hiding inside them. This event will include civil engineering faculty students as well as students from other disciplines across the globe and it will create a platform to share ideas among students of different universities and institutions.BUILTECH FEST 4.0 will consist the following events:Mechanics ManiaParticipants will have to solve various problems regarding Engineering Mechanics such as problem-related to centric moment of inertia, simple truss, reaction, shear & moment resultant of forces & unit conversion.This segment's problem can be solved with basic mechanics knowledge. Problems will be provided in papers and the paper will come with space for answers. It is a time-limited & individual contest.Poster PresentationThe participant will have to present their poster on the event day.They can cover all the aspects of Sustainable Design based on vision 2020/41 SGDs, Construction Management, Structural & Materials Engineering, Architectural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Clean Energy, Low Carbon Technology, and Environmental Technology & Green Building.Cad ContestParticipants will have to draw required sections and/or elevations from provided plan/elevations drawings in AutoCAD software. A participant needs to bring own laptop, charger and multi-plug. It is a time-limited & individual contest.Technical WritingThe participant will have to send their technical writing to the specified email address and the top 5 will be published in the article and rewarded. It can be review paper, journal, conference paper, thesis paper. They can cover all the aspects of Sustainable Design based on vision 2020/41 SGDs, Construction Management, Structural & Materials Engineering Architectural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Clean Energy, Low Carbon Technology, Environmental Technology, and Green Building.Visual RenditionParticipants will have to draw a 3D model & render given CAD file by using any kind of rendering software. The rendered image needs to be in JPEG format. Participants are advised to bring own laptop, charger and multi-plug. A format will be given prior to making a drawing. The case will be given at least 15 hours before the submission.Case CrackingParticipants need to register for the case for free as a team. Then an upcoming construction (cognitive) related case will be emailed to the registered teams. They will have to solve the case and send the solution to the authority. Then selected teams will have to solve a case on the event day in the venue for final round & needed to prepare the slides according to given format within 5 hours and present it within 8 minutes with a related Q & A round conducted by the judges. A participant is advised to bring own laptop, charger and multi-plug.Management MastermindProblems regarding construction & building engineering management such as problem-related to Network Diagram (AON), Health and Safety Management, Risk Management, Project Financing, Project Life Cycle, Estimating Fully mathematics-based quiz need to be solved in this segment. It needs basic thinking capability of management & economics. Problems will be provided in papers and the paper will come with space for answers. It is a time-limited & individual contest. A participant needs to bring a calculator.Rapid PresentationParticipants need to make a slide regarding any topic based on their research with referencing for a 3-minute presentation on the event day. The subject must be a practical concept (technology) that can be implemented scientifically. The presentation file needs to be submitted electronically.Cognitive Project ShowcasingParticipants need to give an original solution which is stable & feasible problems regarding all the aspects of an upcoming engineering project or upcoming mega project in the context of BD like a traffic jam, Metro Rail, Padma bridge etc. They Must Submit a Compendium of Their Project Before Attain (3D Rendered). No software restriction is applied.Advanced Mechanics BattleProblems regarding building engineering mechanics & civil engineering mechanics such as problem-related to SFD & BMD, Influence Line (Determinate), Truss, Mohr Circle & Deflected Shape of beams from loading need to be solved by the participant. To solve this segment's problem one need to know advanced techniques of mechanics. Problems will be provided in papers and the paper will come with space for answers. It is a time-limited & individual contest.EligibilitiesAny university student can take part in any of the events he or she wants. One can take part in all the events.Apply online through https://becmkuet.com/builtechfest/Application Deadline: February 10, 2020.