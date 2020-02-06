

Clean and Green Office in Holidays

Leave Baked Goods in One Area

The holidays are a season for giving; with a lot of offices participating in bake-offs or bringing in some treats to add that extra holiday cheer. But after that initial sugar rush, you'd be left lots of crumbs that will leave you in a sticky mess. To avoid that, you can ask your employees to leave all of those treats in a single area like your office kitchen and or break room. That way, the commercial cleaning service that you've hired afterwards could clean the mess more efficiently.

Plan the Holiday Party Outside

While you think that it's a good idea to hold your celebration party in your office, sometimes it might not be feasible, considering the number of employees that you have. So, if you don't have enough space, and you want to make your event as memorable as possible, then you might need to rent out an event venue. Doing your event outside lets your staffs connect more on a personal level because they're not confined in the professional environment of the office. It also encourages them not only to talk about your business but get to know each other more.

Schedule a Cleaning Service

Cleaning the office in a festive time of the year isn't a job meant for only one person. You might have to hire a team of professional cleaners so that your entire office gets a thorough cleaning before you welcome the next year.

Deep Clean When the Office is Closed

Sometimes, because of the intensity of the cleaning process in your office, you might have to arrange a deep clean to decrease any disruptions and maximize your efficiency. A cleaning team could get the job done on a weekend when there are no business operations or during your seasonal break if you have one. Just make sure that there is someone, usually an office administrator, who can look for the professional cleaners during and after the cleaning session.

Improve Air Quality

Good air quality is not just an indication of a clean office. It can also improve your employees' health. That said, it's a good idea to add indoor plants in your office or purchase air purifiers to make the office more breathable. If you can find a way to bring more natural air by having more windows and opening those more often, the better. This will ensure that the workplace has sufficient ventilation, to get rid of any musty smell and bad odours. You might also want to get your air vents and ducts regularly checked. Replace the filters regularly so that you'll optimize the airflow in the workplace.

Don't Let the Garbage Sit

Another thing that's often overlooked in your office is the garbage bins. If you're open for the holidays, then you should take the garbage out at regular intervals. Again, this is something that you should be speaking directly to your cleaning service company or office maintenance staff. To have this taken care of, you have to make sure that the cleaners are coming shortly before you close down for the holidays. The last thing that you want to do is to let the garbage sit there the entire time while everyone is out. You might come back for a nasty surprise!

Over to You

The holiday season can be hectic but you have to make sure that you're taking care of everyone's health by calling a cleaning service company that will ensure that your office is kept to a standard that you expect.

Source: https://www.entrepreneur.com/















