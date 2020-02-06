Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:17 PM
Home Art & Culture

British Council celebrates the National Library Day 2020

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Culture Desk

British Council celebrates the National Library Day 2020

British Council celebrates the National Library Day 2020

In collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Department of Public Libraries, the British Council's Libraries Unlimited Programme has celebrated the National Library Day on February 5, under the theme 'Porbo Boi Gorbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh'.
On the occasion of National Library Day 2020, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Department of Public Libraries organised rally, discussion meeting and cultural programme. The day started with a rally which was inaugurated by KM Khalid MP, State Minister for Cultural Affairs. The rally started from the premises of the Department of the Public Libraries, taken a round through the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University and ended at the Deaprtment of Public Libraries, Shahbagh in the city. The British Council staff members participated in the rally. Then a discussion meeting took place at the Shawkat Osman Memorial Auditorium, Department of the Public Libraries, Dhaka.
Guests at the meeting

Guests at the meeting

KM Khalid MP inaugurated the discussion meeting. Agriculture Minister Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque MP  attended the discussion as the chief guest.
Eminent writer and former Professor of Shahjajal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Sylhet--- Dr. Md Zafar Iqbal, presented the key note paper. Md. Abdul Mannan Ilias, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Department of Public Libraries chaired the discussion meeting. In his speech, Ilias stated, "the Libraries Unlimited Programme has been very supportive in developing new and innovative services for the government public libraries of Bangladesh."
On the occasion of the National Library Day 2020, the British Council organised a sharing meeting on "Toy Brick play activities in government public libraries of 64 districts" in the children reading room of the Sufia Kamal National Public Library. Md. Abdul Mannan Ilias attended the sharing meeting as the chief guest while Tom Miscioscia, Director of British Council Bangladesh attended as the special guest. Among others, government officials from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Department of Public Libraries attended the sharing meeting. A toy brick play session was also organised with 30 children in the same venue. To celebrate the theme of the Natioanl Library Day, the children built the Jatiyo Shagsad Bhaban with toy bricks under the leadership of Juditha Ohlmacher, who already developed a model of Shangsad Bhaban after one year of labour, with 8000 toy bricks.
This has been the third National Library Day. The first was recognised by the Government on February 5, 2018, to raise public awareness on libraries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Science proves Robert Pattinson is world's most handsome man
Tadao Ando-designed He Art Museum in China postponed because of coronavirus
British Council celebrates the National Library Day 2020
Three day-long ‘Freedom Musicfest’ starts today
Justin Bieber says his drug use got ‘crazy scary’
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery
Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video


Latest News
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test
Who probes Singapore meet linked to spread of coronavirus
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft