

British Council celebrates the National Library Day 2020

Guests at the meeting

In collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Department of Public Libraries, the British Council's Libraries Unlimited Programme has celebrated the National Library Day on February 5, under the theme 'Porbo Boi Gorbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh'.On the occasion of National Library Day 2020, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Department of Public Libraries organised rally, discussion meeting and cultural programme. The day started with a rally which was inaugurated by KM Khalid MP, State Minister for Cultural Affairs. The rally started from the premises of the Department of the Public Libraries, taken a round through the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University and ended at the Deaprtment of Public Libraries, Shahbagh in the city. The British Council staff members participated in the rally. Then a discussion meeting took place at the Shawkat Osman Memorial Auditorium, Department of the Public Libraries, Dhaka.KM Khalid MP inaugurated the discussion meeting. Agriculture Minister Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque MP attended the discussion as the chief guest.Eminent writer and former Professor of Shahjajal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Sylhet--- Dr. Md Zafar Iqbal, presented the key note paper. Md. Abdul Mannan Ilias, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Department of Public Libraries chaired the discussion meeting. In his speech, Ilias stated, "the Libraries Unlimited Programme has been very supportive in developing new and innovative services for the government public libraries of Bangladesh."On the occasion of the National Library Day 2020, the British Council organised a sharing meeting on "Toy Brick play activities in government public libraries of 64 districts" in the children reading room of the Sufia Kamal National Public Library. Md. Abdul Mannan Ilias attended the sharing meeting as the chief guest while Tom Miscioscia, Director of British Council Bangladesh attended as the special guest. Among others, government officials from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Department of Public Libraries attended the sharing meeting. A toy brick play session was also organised with 30 children in the same venue. To celebrate the theme of the Natioanl Library Day, the children built the Jatiyo Shagsad Bhaban with toy bricks under the leadership of Juditha Ohlmacher, who already developed a model of Shangsad Bhaban after one year of labour, with 8000 toy bricks.This has been the third National Library Day. The first was recognised by the Government on February 5, 2018, to raise public awareness on libraries.