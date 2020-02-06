Video
Three day-long ‘Freedom Musicfest’ starts today

Culture Desk

With the promise to collect a permanent fund for the Liberation War Museum, a three day-long music fest titled 'Freedom Musicfest' is going to start from February 6 at the Mukta Mancha and the Central Auditorium of The Liberation War Museum, Agargaon in the city.
Around 20 bands including Maqsood O' Dhaka, Bangla Five Band, Nemesis, Nova, Meghdol, Sacrament, Chitkar, Gaatch, Obscure, Renaissance, Shovvota, Sorol, Baul Express, Mati, Sahajia, Avash and Warfaze will perform at the festival.
Trustees of the museum organised a press meet regarding the festival on February 3 where Maqsoodul Haque from Maqsood O' Dhaka and Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu from Warfaze were present with other guests. Chief marketing officer of Bkash Mir Nawbut Ali and one of the trustees Mofidul Hoque were also present at the press meet. On the occasion, Maqsood unveiled the cover of a book titled 'History of Bangladeshi Rock - The Legacy of Azam Khan', written on the rock legend and freedom fighter-- late Azam Khan. The book will be available at this year's Amar Ekushey Boi Mela.




In association with Bkash, the organiser of this festival is Maqsood O' Dhaka. The festival will end on February 8.
Check the event details at: https://www.facebook.com/lwmfreedommusicfest/


