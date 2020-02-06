Palm oil rises in KL

JAKARTA, Feb 5: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday as prospects of a steep drop in production helped prices, outweighing the potential impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus on Chinese demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 59 ringgit, or 2.26 per cent, at 2,672 ringgit ($650.44) a tonne, the highest since Thursday.

Prices remained firm as palm oil production is expected to have declined in January, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. "Production is expected to fall within the range of 4pc to 17pc, and even up to 22pc," the trader told Reuters. -Reuters





