Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:16 PM
Home Business

China supports virus-hit firms to raise funds

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

SHANGHAI, Feb 5: China's bond market regulator said it will actively support debt financing and debt issuance by companies heavily affected by a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said it will also support the companies who have participated in containing the spread of the virus, according to a statement published on the central bank's official WeChat account on Wednesday.
NAFMII is backed by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
The association also said it will allow virus-hit firms to issue bonds and raise funds via other instruments including asset-backed notes (ABN).




In addition, the association encouraged a lenient approach in debt repayments for firms affected by the epidemic.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold falls by 1pc in London
Palm oil rises in KL
Mitsubishi sees virus outbreak to affect global economy
China supports virus-hit firms to raise funds
Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave due to virus
Air China seeks to pare US routes due to virus outbreak
American Airlines halts HK flights, United to follow
Sterling maintains strength


Latest News
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test
Who probes Singapore meet linked to spread of coronavirus
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft