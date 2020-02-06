Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:16 PM
Home Business

Air China seeks to pare US routes due to virus outbreak

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

WASHINGTON, Feb 5: Air China is seeking to reduce flights to the United States and offer unusual legs between US cities because of a drop-off in travel and new restrictions on people entering the US from China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The state-owned Chinese airline wants to start flying a Beijing-Los Angeles-San Francisco route and the same cities in reverse order. It also wants to fly a Beijing-New York-Washington route and the reverse.
The route to and from the US West Coast would start Feb. 11 and run four times a week. The East Coast route would launch the next day and fly three times a week.
The airline filed the emergency request to fly the routes for at least 180 days.
Significantly, Air China is not seeking authority to carry passengers just between Los Angeles and San Francisco or between New York's Kennedy Airport and Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C.
Air China said it was not seeking to sell tickets for travel from one US city to another. When a foreign airline does that, it is called cabotage, and would almost certainly draw protests from US airlines.
The request would halt Air China's flights to Houston and Newark, New Jersey, and flights between Los Angeles and Shenzhen, in southern China near Hong Kong.
Air China made the request in a filing to the US Department of Transportation dated Sunday. It was first reported by aviation website PaxEx.aero.




The airline said its goal in overhauling its US routes is "to maintain critical and essential air connectivity between China and the United States during this difficult time in the most economical way."
The Chinese airline said it notified 10 US passenger and cargo airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration of its plans. None had commented to the Transportation Department by midday Tuesday.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold falls by 1pc in London
Palm oil rises in KL
Mitsubishi sees virus outbreak to affect global economy
China supports virus-hit firms to raise funds
Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave due to virus
Air China seeks to pare US routes due to virus outbreak
American Airlines halts HK flights, United to follow
Sterling maintains strength


Latest News
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test
Who probes Singapore meet linked to spread of coronavirus
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft