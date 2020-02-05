Bus fall into ditch injuring 12





"Three examinees were injured in the accident at around 9:00am," said Dipak Chandra Saha, Officer-in-Charge of Dhamrai Police Station. "The injured examinees are under treatment while others are attending the exam," he added.









At least 52 three people, including SSC examinees from Ashulia Boshundhara Model School, Ashulia School and College, Ideal School and College, and Wisdom School and College, several teachers and guardians, were going to Abbas Ali High School examination centre at Kushuria in Dhamrai, police said.

At least 12 of them were injured when the bus fell into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control of the steering wheel as soon as the front right tyre had burst, he said.

Later, local people and members of police rescued the injured people and sent them to a local hospital for first-aid, the OC added.

