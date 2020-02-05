Video
Bus fall into ditch injuring 12

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent 

At least 12 people, including Secondary School Certificate examinees, their guardians and teachers, were injured when a bus carrying them fell into a roadside ditch at Batulia on the Dhamrai-Balia regional road on Tuesday.
"Three examinees were injured in the accident at around 9:00am," said Dipak Chandra Saha, Officer-in-Charge of Dhamrai Police Station.  "The injured examinees are under treatment while others are attending the exam," he added.




At least  52  three people, including SSC examinees from Ashulia Boshundhara Model School, Ashulia School and College, Ideal School and College, and Wisdom School and College, several teachers and guardians, were going to Abbas Ali High School examination centre at Kushuria in Dhamrai, police said.
At least 12 of them were injured when the bus fell into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control of the steering wheel as soon as the front right tyre had burst, he said.
Later, local people and members of police rescued the injured people and sent them to a local hospital for first-aid, the OC added.
Eight examinees sat for the exam after receiving first aid while three sat for the test separately, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Samiul Haque.



