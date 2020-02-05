Court summons Faridpur UP chair for defaming Bangabandhu

A Union Parishad Chairman of Faridpur was summoned by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday in a case filed over his slanderous comments against Bangabandhu.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shaidul Islam passed the order after a defamation case filed by Central Law College student, Syed Riad Miah. The allegation against the Chairman is that Enamul Hasan of Alfadanga Thana of Faridpur district made derogatory comments against Bangabandhu and Prime Minister at a programme on January 8 at Alfadanga Bazar.





