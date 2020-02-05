Mahila Dal rivals clash in Chattogram, 10 hurt





Fatema Badsha, acting president of the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal's port city unit, blamed the expelled chief Monwara Begum Moni and her supporters for the incident on SS Khaled Road on Tuesday.

Moni denied her involvement in the clash saying Fatema blamed her because Moni was getting the post back.

Witnesses said the clashes erupted when a group of Mohila Dal leaders and activists waiting outside Samador Community Centre came under attack launched by another group.

Fatema told bdnews24.com that Moni, Assistant Organising Secretary 'Taslima', and their supporters carried out the attack when the leaders and activists were waiting for Fatema and General Secretary Jelly Chowdhury for a meeting over the formation of a ward committee.

Fatema's followers alleged Moni led her supporters from Jamalkhan and Lalkhan Bazar to the attack, starting with beating up Golzar Begum, a leader of the unit.

They also said Moni wore a mask to hide her identity but it fell during a scuffle.

Fatema said she would talk to the senior leaders of the party to decide on the matter.

"Is there any photo or video of me? Am I crazy that I would go there?" Moni asked when bdnews24.com contacted her for comment on the allegation brought by Fatema.









She claimed she was attending anti-drugs and -terrorism meetings at the time of the clash.

"I've heard the Mohila Dal leaders and activists had trouble with outsiders," Moni said.

She also claimed her getting the post back was "at the final stage" and the information has driven Fatema and her supporters "crazy".

