Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:52 AM
HC upholds writ against ex-IFA DG Shamim as ACC initiates inquiry

Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered 'stand over' on a writ filed seeking an inquiry into the graft allegation against Shamim Mohammad Afzal, former Director General of the Islamic Foundation of Bangladesh (IFA), who retired on December last year after around one decade in service.
The order was given following the statement of the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) counsel.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, an ACC counsel, informed the HC bench that an inquiry has been initiated against him,
    therefore hearing should be postponed till end of the inquiry.
The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued a 'Stand Over' order for eight weeks after hearing on the writ petition.
On January 12, former Director (Finance and Accounts) and Freedom Fighter Aiyub Ali Chowdhury filed a writ petition seeking an HC directive on the graft allegation against Shamim Mohammad Afzal.




According to officials concerned, there are several allegations of corruption, irregularities in recruiting manpower and misuse of power against the IFA DG.
Several allegations were also submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the higher authorities, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), so that action could be taken against Afzal.
Shamim Mohammad Afzal, a retired district judge serving in the IFA as top official on a contractual basis, was appointed DG on January 22 in 2009.
After completing his regular service as judge, Afzal was given contractual appointment for the office four times. His last two years' contract ends in December this year.



