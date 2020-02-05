Hill cutting in Ctg continues unabated despite DoE drives





The Department of Environment (DoE) has geared up its drive against hill cutting in Chattogram as they are imposing fines to the criminals even jailed for cutting hills illegally.

On Tuesday, the DoE Chattogram Metropolitan Department jailed a worker who was engaged in cutting hills near Asian University for Women (AUW) for seven days.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Nurrullah Nuri, Director of Chattogram DoE Metro said that they had identified the owners of hills who has been constructing a building by cutting the hills illegally.

Nuri said, "We shall notify the owners and fine him of taka two lacs for the crime.'

Moreover, Nurullah Nuri said that the Environment court on Tuesday also fined Chattogram City Corporation of taka five lacs for cutting hills at Sagarika for constructing a road there.

He further said that a total of 46 cases have been filed for cutting hills in Chattogram Metropolitan areas in the environment court since 1999. Out of those only four cases have been disposed of so far, he said.

When contacted, Jamiruddin, Deputy Director of DoE Chattogram told the Daily Observer, "A total of 55 cases have been filed for cutting hills in Chattogram district since 2002 last.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Selina Alkhtar, Assistant Director of DoE, Chattogram said that at least five drives have been taken in every month since October last. The DoE also fined against those defaulters, she claimed.

Selina Akhtar also disclosed that the DoE had identified a total of 17 hills risky in the metropolitan city, including seven public and ten private owners.

Despite such steps to protect the natural beauty and environment of the city more than 200 hills have so far been leveled in and around Chattogram.

Meanwhile on January 29 last, the DoE had imposed a fine of about Tk 10.38 crore on Chattogram Development Authority for razing hills beyond the approved limit to construct roads.

The DoE's Director of Monitoring and Enforcement wing Rubina Ferdousi set the fine after a hearing on the matter at its headquarters in Dhaka.

The development authority faces the fine for damaging the biodiversity, surface soil and binding capacity of the hills by razing it, the DoE said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a tentative survey carried out in Chattogram City Corporation area showed that 18.34 square km hills were cut constituting 57.76% out of 32.37 square km between 1976 and 2010. In this period fully flattened hills number were 88 and partially cut hills 95 in the city area. Hill cutting intensities in Pahartali, Bayaizid, Kotowali, Khulshi and Panslaish thanas were 47.76, 53.81, 54.39, 61.18 and 74.74%, respectively. Higher price of the renewed plain land, increase in population, Apartment business, Political power and absence of policy hill management, Soil for brick field, Inadequate monitoring of hill land infrastructure development and filling of the low lands are the main causes of hill cutting. Environmental consequences of hill cutting are land slide, soil erosion, Flush Flooding and water logging during monsoon period, Siltation in rivers and canals, Imbalance in ecosystem and biodiversity, Change in catchment characteristics, Increase in chances of earthquake and decrease in intensity of rainfall. Strengthen the institutional framework and laws for management and control of destructive activities on hills, Enhance awareness among concern bodies, improve the knowledge database, Harmonization of different organization, Enforcement of existing laws effectively, development of city to the south bank of the Karnaphuli River and use of dredging riverbed silts for development activities would be the probable solutions for existing hill cutting problem in the city.

Some 200 hills in and around the port city have already been leveled fully and partially threatening the environment. A group of miscreants is engaged in destroying the hills since a long period in connivance with the police and local influential persons.

The competent sources said, a gang of miscreants are usually engaged in cutting the hills from Nasirabad area of the city to Hathazari area in the dark of the night. Several trucks are engaged in carrying the mud and sand from the hills to other destinations in the night.

Almost all the hills are leveled to develop residential areas. It may be mentioned that a huge number of residential plots have been developed on the damaged areas of the hills.

It may be mentioned that on June 11 in 2007 last, 127 slum dwellers were killed and more than 100 were wounded in an unprecedented landslide in and around the city of Chattogram. Heavy downpour causes the landslide. Around 300 people were killed in landslide in Chattogram during the last few years. All have been occurred for hill cutting.

According to the sources, massive hill cutting by influential individuals or organizations both from public and private sectors for commercial and non-commercial purposes had been continuing and took a serious turn in recent years in the city and district which threatens environment, natural beauty and bio-diversity of this region having wonderful geographical uniqueness. The rampant hill cutting in the port city Chattogram is the prime cause of the landslide. The incidents of landslide occurred particularly in the rainy season.

The seven category people who held responsible for catastrophe to the hills are local goons and touts, influential political men, truck owners, contractors, brick kiln owners, real estate developers and some concerned government officials.

Of them, the most powerful ones are the local 'mastaans' and influential political quarters from behind the seen.

Over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting in the port city.

The worst suffering areas to the unabated hill cutting are khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.















