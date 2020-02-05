Video
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Members of Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly dragged a Bangladesh young man away to India after shooting him along Salimerchar border in Doulatpur upazila on Tuesday.
The victim was
    identified as Gazi, 32, a farmer of Ramkrishnapur in the upazila.
Quoting locals, BGB said BSF members from Muradpur camp under Jolongi Police Station opened fire targeting some farmers while they were working at their field near pillar No. 157/2 (S), leaving Gazi injured.
Later, the BSF members dragged him away to India, they said.
Lt Col Rafiqul Alam, commanding officer of BGB battalion-47, said they heard that the victim was undergoing treatment in India.
A letter was sent to BSF seeking a flag meeting to bring back the Bangladesh national, he said.    -UNB


