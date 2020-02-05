EC likely to hold CCC polls in March





The EC is likely to announce the polls schedule of the election in the last week of this month.

"Primarily, we are planning to hold the Chattogram City Corporation polls the next month. The polls schedule is likely to be declared in the last week of the current month," a senior official of the EC told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

The EC has a plan to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all centres of the polls.

"The Commission will hold a full commission meeting soon to finalize the polls date. The EC has preferred to hold the CCC polls in the third week of

March," the official also said.

Low voter turnout was marked in the just-concluded Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls. The voter turnout was reported to have been 27 percent in the Dhaka city polls.

EC officials said the timeframe of the CCC polls will due in the middle of February.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will end by the first week of March. The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and the holy month of Ramadan will start in April. There is no major issue in March which can create obstacle for holding the polls, they said.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.

But the first meeting was held in CCC on August 6 in 2015. The tenure of CCC will expire on August 5, 2020.

As there is no examination or other programmes in March and Ramadan month will begin in April March is considered to be the suitable month for CCC election.









The CCC polls were held on April 28 in 2015 amid allegations of vote rigging. The election was held in a non-partisan manner. In CCC, there are 41 General Wards and 14 Reserved Women Ward.





