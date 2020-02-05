Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:51 AM
Home Front Page

EC likely to hold CCC polls in March

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission is planning to hold the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls in March.
The EC is likely to announce the polls schedule of the election in the last week of this month.
"Primarily, we are planning to hold the Chattogram City Corporation polls the next month. The polls schedule is likely to be declared in the last week of the current month," a senior official of the EC told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
The EC has a plan to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all centres of the polls.
"The Commission will hold a full commission meeting soon to finalize the polls date. The EC has preferred to hold the CCC polls in the third week of
    March," the official also said.
Low voter turnout was marked in the just-concluded Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls. The voter turnout was reported to have been 27 percent in the Dhaka city polls.
EC officials said the timeframe of the CCC polls will due in the middle of February.
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will end by the first week of March. The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and the holy month of Ramadan will start in April. There is no major issue in March which can create obstacle for holding the polls, they said.
According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.
But the first meeting was held in CCC on August 6 in 2015. The tenure of CCC will expire on August 5, 2020.
As there is no examination or other programmes in March and Ramadan month will begin in April March is considered to be the suitable month for CCC election.




The CCC polls were held on April 28 in 2015 amid allegations of vote rigging. The election was held in a non-partisan manner. In CCC, there are 41 General Wards and 14 Reserved Women Ward.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC upholds writ against ex-IFA DG Shamim as ACC initiates inquiry
Hill cutting in Ctg continues unabated despite DoE drives
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
HC asks UGC to submit report on PhD awarding process
Rohingyas to ‘get justice’ as ICC launces probe into crimes
EC likely to hold CCC polls in March
Low voter turnout ‘ominous sign’: Kamal
Low turnout made city polls questionable: Mahbub


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft