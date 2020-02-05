

Low voter turnout ‘ominous sign’: Kamal

Stating that the low presence of voters in the recent city polls is an 'ominous sign' for the nation, Jatiya Oikyafront convener Dr Kamal Hossain on Tuesday said the two mayors-elect of Dhaka south and north city corporations are not elected by majority voters.

Talking to reporters after a steering committee meeting of the alliance at his Motijheel chamber, the veteran politician also alleged that the government has destroyed the entire election process with its 'irresponsible and anti-constitutional acts'.

"They (two mayors-elect) can't be called mayors elected with majority people's votes," he said replying to a question by the journalists.

In a written statement, Dr Kamal, also the president of Gonoforum, said the country's people, including the young generation have expressed their 'no-confidence' in the government, the Election Commission and the election process in the recently-held Dhaka city polls.

"The mayors-elect got the verdict of only 5-7 percent people. The remaining results are made through fake votes cast through EVMs," he observed.

The Oikyafront chief also said democracy in the country, the rule of law and electoral system have been destroyed by the AL government which wants voters not to go to polling stations. "They intimidate the voters."

He said people did not go to polling stations as they think this government would not be changed with their votes. "It's an ominous sign both for the country and the nation."

Awami League's candidates Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam were elected mayors of Dhaka south and north city corporations respectively in the elections held on Saturday last.

Dr Kamal also said people are losing interest in voting as an awful situation has been created in the country due to the government's unconstitutional acts. "The country can't be run this way. We must bring a change together with people."

He said the people of Bangladesh never accepted autocracy and they will not do it now either as they are very conscious.

Replying to a question about the inaction of Jatiya Oikyafront leaders, he said they do politics depending on people who are the sources of power. "We'll do whatever necessary to encourage people (taking to the streets). We'll of course hold rallies, meetings and take out processions, if necessary, to bring a change together with people."

The Oikyafront chief also said the country's people achieved their targets and brought positives changes in the past with united efforts. "There'll be no exception to that this time, too."









Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president ASM Abdur Rob, BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gonoforum executive president Subrata Chowdhury, presidium member Mohsen Rashid and Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury were, among others, present. -UNB





He also says two mayors-elect got only 5-7 percent votes, rest are fake onesStating that the low presence of voters in the recent city polls is an 'ominous sign' for the nation, Jatiya Oikyafront convener Dr Kamal Hossain on Tuesday said the two mayors-elect of Dhaka south and north city corporations are not elected by majority voters.Talking to reporters after a steering committee meeting of the alliance at his Motijheel chamber, the veteran politician also alleged that the government has destroyed the entire election process with its 'irresponsible and anti-constitutional acts'."They (two mayors-elect) can't be called mayors elected with majority people's votes," he said replying to a question by the journalists.In a written statement, Dr Kamal, also the president of Gonoforum, said the country's people, including the young generation have expressed their 'no-confidence' in the government, the Election Commission and the election process in the recently-held Dhaka city polls."The mayors-elect got the verdict of only 5-7 percent people. The remaining results are made through fake votes cast through EVMs," he observed.The Oikyafront chief also said democracy in the country, the rule of law and electoral system have been destroyed by the AL government which wants voters not to go to polling stations. "They intimidate the voters."He said people did not go to polling stations as they think this government would not be changed with their votes. "It's an ominous sign both for the country and the nation."Awami League's candidates Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam were elected mayors of Dhaka south and north city corporations respectively in the elections held on Saturday last.Dr Kamal also said people are losing interest in voting as an awful situation has been created in the country due to the government's unconstitutional acts. "The country can't be run this way. We must bring a change together with people."He said the people of Bangladesh never accepted autocracy and they will not do it now either as they are very conscious.Replying to a question about the inaction of Jatiya Oikyafront leaders, he said they do politics depending on people who are the sources of power. "We'll do whatever necessary to encourage people (taking to the streets). We'll of course hold rallies, meetings and take out processions, if necessary, to bring a change together with people."The Oikyafront chief also said the country's people achieved their targets and brought positives changes in the past with united efforts. "There'll be no exception to that this time, too."Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president ASM Abdur Rob, BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gonoforum executive president Subrata Chowdhury, presidium member Mohsen Rashid and Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury were, among others, present. -UNB