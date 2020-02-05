

Low voter turnout threat for democracy: Quader

He was speaking at a press conference at the

Ministry conference room. He said, "Votes were not cast in Dhaka city polls at the ratio we hoped. It is very alarming. We did not get so many votes according to the public support to us."

Remarking the organizational weakness he also said, "If we were organizationally strong at the Ward level, I think participation of more voters in city polls could be ensured. But, we failed to ensure the voters presence of the polling stations. That's why the voters' turnout was so poor."

Quader said, "We are going to hold a working committee meeting following the return of the party president from abroad for finding the organizational weakness and taking necessary actions to strengthen the grassroots level organization."









"Negative campaign against the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and creating panic among voters contributed to the low voters' turnout." he added.





Awami League (AL) General Secretary and also the Minister of Road Transports and Bridges Ministry Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that the low turnout of voters in any election is a threat for democracy.He was speaking at a press conference at theMinistry conference room. He said, "Votes were not cast in Dhaka city polls at the ratio we hoped. It is very alarming. We did not get so many votes according to the public support to us."Remarking the organizational weakness he also said, "If we were organizationally strong at the Ward level, I think participation of more voters in city polls could be ensured. But, we failed to ensure the voters presence of the polling stations. That's why the voters' turnout was so poor."Quader said, "We are going to hold a working committee meeting following the return of the party president from abroad for finding the organizational weakness and taking necessary actions to strengthen the grassroots level organization.""Negative campaign against the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and creating panic among voters contributed to the low voters' turnout." he added.