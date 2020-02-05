Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:51 AM
Home Front Page

Biman crew from Wuhan taken to isolation

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The crew of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, who returned from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan of China carrying 314 Bangladeshis, are now denied visas to enter other countries including Singapore.
The aircraft is now travelling different destinations with passengers.
However, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines authority has kept the crew under observation for 14 days like the Bangladeshis who returned from Wuhan on February 1, according to the Biman Bangladesh Airlines officials.
When contacted, Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandokar told this correspondent on Tuesday that the crew were taken to
    14-day isolation programme of the government.
After the observation period, they will also be cleared for flight operations.
Regarding flight operation with the Biman aircraft, the Biman official said flight operations with the aircraft has already started travelling different destinations after ensuring it as germ free following the procedures of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations.
"The aircraft was made germ-free following the ICAO procedures. As per the provision, it was kept in observation for 12 hours instead of six hours following the ICAO tradition. As it was found germ free, the aircraft started its operations," she added.
Earlier, the crew of the aircraft carried 314 Bangladeshis from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan of China were not allowed entry to the airport in Singapore and some other countries. The authorities haven't issued visas for them in the airports for entering the countries.
In this situation, the crew were taken to the isolation camp of Ashkona for 14-day observation.


