Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:51 AM
Home Front Page

Demand for consumer affairs ministry

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Shahnaj Begum

Consumers' Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has suggested that the government establish a separate ministry (like Consumers' Affairs Ministry in India) to address consumers' issues, especially energy and power in proper manner.
It also asked the government to establish a "Price Stabilizing Fund" to avoid fuel price shock or stop BERC's move to increase tariff every year.
"We need such a ministry as we observed that the government doesn't have any control over the market both domestic and international, so the consumers often plunge in shock or live in a condition from where they don't have any path to come out," CAB's Energy Adviser Professor Dr Samsul Alam told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
He said in the name of incurring losses, every year, the power generation companies or gas distribution companies submit fresh plea to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) to enhance price, but there is a huge fund in power and energy sector from which the companies could address the development issues of the power and energy sector.
Gradually the umbrella could be bigger and it (the proposed ministry) could discuss essential foods or commodities from time to
    time, he added.
"Our commerce ministry does not see anything in consumers' eyes, it always discusses issues through importers eyes; so, we need a ministry that could be able to discuss issues empathically," he said.
According to him, there is a Tk 10,000 thousand crore fund in Energy sector which we call "Gas Development Fund" and "Electricity Generation Fund" along with this fund about Tk 70,000 crore fund is available in different power and gas companies.




"The government could take a step to use this fund or establish other funds taking money from the consumers' to address pricing issues in future and avoid increasing prices by creating a new mechanism in this regard," Professor Alam said.
The Gas Development and Electricity Generation Fund was created by the BERC in 2009.
"Bangladesh is now passing through a period where the dependency on imported fuel and electricity is increasing, so our market will be a volatile one. To reduce loss and stop unwarranted price shock we need to establish it as soon as possible," CAB leader Alam said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC upholds writ against ex-IFA DG Shamim as ACC initiates inquiry
Hill cutting in Ctg continues unabated despite DoE drives
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
HC asks UGC to submit report on PhD awarding process
Rohingyas to ‘get justice’ as ICC launces probe into crimes
EC likely to hold CCC polls in March
Low voter turnout ‘ominous sign’: Kamal
Low turnout made city polls questionable: Mahbub


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft