Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
Make Super Over "more exciting": Barry Richards

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
BIPIN DANI

Recently, it was the first instance in the history of cricket when two consecutive matches (India and New Zealand) went in for a Super Over.
The previous closest instances were by England and India in 2011 (three other matches in between two ties) and Australia and South Africa in 1999-2000 (four others in between), according to Michael Jones, a cricket statistician on a social media.
Super Overs were only introduced in international cricket in 2008, and before this some international games were decided by wickets lost.
India's renowned cricket statistician Mohandas Menon has listed the following two matches, both involving Pakistan team, were decided by wickets lost  :
In Hyderabad on March 20, 1987, Ind 212/6, Pak 212/7 (India won by losing fewer wickets after scores were tied)
Also Match no 522 Aus 229/8 and Pak 229/7 at Lahore 14 Oct 1988 Pak won by losing fewer wickets.
There are many ways of making tied match more exciting, believes Barry Richards, the former South Africa batsman.
Elaborating, he says, "most boundaries, least wickets, most sixes, least no balls....It's T-20 anything (of this sort) goes...".
"The more fun would be : in one Super Over to be played by each team and both teams nominate three bowlers and the opposition be allowed to chose one of these three bowlers to bowl that over", Richards, 75, added.
Another renowned cricketer, Australia's Tom Moody has made two different suggestions (on social media) to make Super Over more competitive.
1. A new toss to be conducted for the super over.
2. The bowling side to nominate two bowlers to deliver 3 balls each consecutively in the Super Over.
Surely, the demands of TV and the need to gather more crowd and 'excitement' and 'tension' led to the Super Over becoming the standard tiebreaker when a 'winner' was required.









