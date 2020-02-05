Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
AFC Cup pre-qualifier

Abahani meets Maziya SRC today

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020
Sports Reporter

Maziya Sports and Recreation Club skipper Mohammed Irufaan (L) and Dhaka Abahani sipper Nabib Newaz Jibon (R) shaking hands on Tuesday ahead of the AFC Cup pre-qualifier. photo: BFF

The champion of 2017-18 Bangladesh Premier League Dhaka Abahani is taking on the runner-up of Dhivehi Premier League Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives in their home match of the pre-qualifying stage-1 today (Wednesday) at 5:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Ahead of the match, the coaches of the two clubs spoke to the media regarding their preparations and expectation concerning the match.
Abahani's Portuguese coach Mario Lemos said that the home boys may do well riding on the advantage of home venue. He was hopeful that playing at home ground would give them more confidence to win the match.
He said, "We want to start well. We have taken preparation for a month. I am hopeful that my boys will win the match tomorrow. My boys are ready to give their best effort till the last minute to win the match."
But the experienced coach was having respect for the opponents as well. He said, "Maziya is really a strong team and we have respect them. But we are also strong side in the tournament. We are playing this match in the home ground and want to win it."
Abahani skipper Nabib Newaz Jibon said, "Our preparation for the AFC Cup is good so far and we performed well in the last season of the AFC Cup. So we want to continue the performance."
After today's match, the sky blue outfits will play their away match on 12 February in the Maldives against the same
opponents.










