Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
Sports

India crush Pakistan to reach U-19 WC final

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

POTCHEFSTROOM, FEB 4: Defending champions India cruised to a 10-wicket win over neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in Potchefstroom on Tuesday to reach the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final for the seventh time.
India, the record four-time winners of the underage competition, dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs before comfortably knocking off the runs with 88 balls to spare.
India will play either New Zealand or Bangladesh, who meet in the second semi-final, for the title at the same venue on Sunday. Pakistan will contest the third-place play-off in Benoni on Saturday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an unbeaten 105 off 113 balls, completing his century and sealing the victory in style with a six over deep mid-wicket.
"It's a dream come true for me. To be able to do this for my country is a great feeling. To score a hundred against Pakistan in a World cup semi-final is something I can't put into words," said Jaiswal.
"They bowled well initially and we wanted to ride that out and we knew we could dominate them after that."
Left-hander Jaiswal, who was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 IPL auction, smacked eight fours and four sixes as he took over as the tournament's leading runscorer.
He was ably supported in a leisurely chase by Divyaansh Saxena who finished 59 not out, his second fifty of the competition.    -AFP


