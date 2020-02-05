Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:50 AM
Sports

BOA president calls on PM

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) President and Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office
on Tuesday, said a BOA press release.
During the meeting, they elaborately apprised the Prime Minister of the entire preparation of 9th Bangladesh Games, which is scheduled to be held on April 1-10 in Dhaka on occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Prime Minister also provided an important guideline for successfully hosting the Bangladesh Games and ensured them of extending all cooperation for organizing the games.





