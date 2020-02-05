Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020
Mushfiq, Imrul declared fit to play

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and top order batsman Imrul Kayes have been declared fit to play by the medical team of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
The team declared them fit after a fitness test on Tuesday.
Both the cricketers had been suffering from hamstring injuries and missed the first round of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).
"Mushfiq and Imrul had been suffering from hamstring and cuff muscle injuries. We're expecting Mushfiq to be fully fit within the 2nd week of February. But Imrul Kayes needs some more time. We've conducted a fitness test this (Tuesday) morning and it's good that both of them passed the test. So, they're fit to play from now on," BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury told the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Mushfiq is currently out of the national team as he opted not to play in the Pakistan series. However, he is available for selection against Zimbabwe series beginning in the 3rd week of February.
"Right-arm pacer Khaled Ahmed was also recovering from a meniscus injury, but he suddenly fell into side strain problem which might take at least two more weeks to get cured," Debashis said.
It's unfortunate that Khaled suffered a side strain and it will take some more time to be fixed, he said, adding that the pacer was closed to get his full fitness back.
Two other cricketers- Shadman Islam and Mrittonjoy Chowdhury of Bangladesh U-19 team -- are also suffering from wrist and shoulder injuries respectively.
"We were struggling to manage the injuries of these cricketers. Mrittonjoy returned home from the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup due to shoulder injury. He is a talented cricketer. The BCB decided to send Shadman and Mrittonjoy to Australia to appear before hand and shoulder surgeon. I hope we can send them to Australia by the end of this month," Debashis further said.     -UNB


