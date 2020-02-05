Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020
GoAir waives fees for cancelling, rescheduling to regional spots

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020

MUMBAI, Feb 4: GoAir has offered full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fee for flights to and from Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket until February 29, 2020 in view of the outbreak of a novel Coronavirus in China.
The offer is applicable to passengers who have already booked with GoAir, said the airline adding that the customer has an option to cancel without any charges, or rebook to a later date, by paying the applicable fare differential (if any).
"Passengers who have an outbound travel before February 29, 2020 with a return booked beyond February 29, 2020 are also eligible," the airline said. Flyers could visit the airline website or contact GoAir customer care team at 18602100999.    -TNN


