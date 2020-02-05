Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:49 AM
Home Business

Gold prices ease on profit-taking, virus fears

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Feb 4: Gold eased on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a near four-week high in the last session, but concerns about a rapidly spreading virus outbreak in China and its economic impact underpinned the precious metal.
Spot gold was down 0.2per cent at $1,572.87 per ounce by 0751 GMT, after hitting $1,591.46 in the previous session, its highest since Jan. 8. US gold futures fell 0.3per cent to $1,577.20.
"Profit-booking is the main reason for gold to be down, as other factors have already been priced in," said Ajay Kedia, a director of Kedia Advisory in Mumbai, referring to the US-Iran tension and Brexit.
"Secondly, global equities started moving on the positive side. (The gold) market is due for a correction and this can drag prices to the $1,545 to $1,550 level again."
Further weighing on the metal, the dollar held firm against a basket of rival currencies, after a gain of 0.4per cent in the previous session.
Monday's gain was the greenback's biggest since Jan. 2, boosted by a US manufacturing survey that showed a rebound in January factory activity after five straight months of contraction, amid a surge in new orders.
Asian stocks gained ground even as the virus onslaught of the past few days inspired cautions among investors.
"It is the uncertainty around coronavirus that continues to be supportive for gold prices," said ING analyst Warren Patterson, adding that the metal would be fairly well-supported until the impact on the Chinese and global economy became clear.
"Still (we) see a general shift to safe-haven assets, reflected in ETF holdings with sizeable inflows that demonstrate the uncertainty in the market," Patterson said.
Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, the second fatality outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed 427 people, while Beijing allowed in US health experts to help fight the flu-like virus.
The outbreak has prompted traders to begin pricing in a US interest rate cut by June, but has not swayed the views of Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic.
Gold is considered a safe store of value during economic and political uncertainty.
Among other precious metals, palladium jumped 2.4per cent to $2,375.97 an ounce, silver rose 0.6per cent to $17.75, and platinum climbed 0.8per cent to $974.32.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hyundai Motor to suspend South Korea output on virus threat
Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble
GoAir waives fees for cancelling, rescheduling to regional spots
China’s perfect storm a boon to Brazil’s meat producers: ABPA
Dollar firm on US manufacturing data
Gold prices ease on profit-taking, virus fears
Social Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali
Pubali Bank Ltd Chairman M. Azizul Huq along with Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft