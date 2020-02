Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan

















Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan (Chief Guest) along with Islami Bank Securities Ltd (IBSL) Chairman Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Chottogram Stock Exchange Ltd Managing Director Md Golam Faruk , IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, IBSL Directors and High officials of IBSL and IBBL inaugurating branch of IBSL at Islami Bank Bhaban, Sheikh Mujib Road, Agrabad, Chattogram on Sunday. photo: Bank