Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:49 AM
Business

Shamsul Arefin NCC Bank new DMD

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

M. Shamsul Arefin

M. Shamsul Arefin has recently been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of NCC Bank Ltd. Prior to the promotion; he was serving in the rank of Senior Executive Vice President and the Head of CRM Division, says a press release.
Earlier, he served the same  bank as the Head of Corporate Banking Division after joining in October, 2018.
Arefin started his banking career as a Probationary Officer of the Eastern Bank in 1994. Later, he also worked for ONE Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank and Premier Bank.
During his banking career spanning over two decades, Arefin served in different capacities.
Arefin completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the Aligarh Muslim University, India and Master of Commerce (Finance) from the University of Dhaka with 1st class in both levels. Later, he did MBA (Finance) from the North South University.


