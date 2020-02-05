Shamsul Arefin NCC Bank new DMD



M. Shamsul Arefin

Earlier, he served the same bank as the Head of Corporate Banking Division after joining in October, 2018.

Arefin started his banking career as a Probationary Officer of the Eastern Bank in 1994. Later, he also worked for ONE Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank and Premier Bank.

During his banking career spanning over two decades, Arefin served in different capacities.

Arefin completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the Aligarh Muslim University, India and Master of Commerce (Finance) from the University of Dhaka with 1st class in both levels. Later, he did MBA (Finance) from the North South University.















