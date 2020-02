Fashion Designer Rowshan Ara Chowdhury, Safia Ghazi Rahman

Fashion Designer Rowshan Ara Chowdhury, Safia Ghazi Rahman, Barcode Group Chairman Manjurul Haque and Ranks FC Properties Limited CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon attend as members of jury-panel at Best of Chittagong Award-2020 at Chattoram Club on Sunday. Organized by Hello Chittagong, 16 persons were awarded at the event for their contributions to different sectors of social and business institutions.