Radisson Blu appoints new Sales Director



Md Sharfuddin Newaz

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has appointed Md Sharfuddin Newaz as the new Director of Sales and Marketing effective January, officials of the hotel said.After completing his education from North South University, Newaz started off his career at a renowned multinational company. He has been actively involved in the hospitality industry for over 12 years.Since 2016, he had been leading the Sales and Marketing division of Radisson Blu Dhaka before being appointed for the position of Director of Sales and Marketing at the hotel in 2020.With a strengthened zeal, Newaz believes that in order to thrive in the hospitality industry it is very important for hoteliers to be passionate about customer interaction. A motivated and passionate hotelier can derive positive results, increase profits and raise the service standard of the hotel.