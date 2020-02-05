Transcom brings new Hitachi refrigerators



Hitachi Home Electronics Asia Singapore Private Limited Business Planning General Manager Hiroshi Honda, Hitachi India Business West Region General Manager Tarun Jain, Transcom Electronics Managing Director and CEO Arshad Huq, Transcom Electronics Operations Director Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury among others attended the company's new products launching ceremony 'Hitachi Star Night 2020' hosted by Transcom Electronics at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital late on Monday.

The new Hitachi products are Hitachi R-M820VAG9PBX Side by Side Refrigerator featuring vacuum compartment, premium design and comfort, powerful deodorization, energy-efficient inverter technology, and eco monitoring sensor. HITACHI Side by Side Refrigerator will be priced at BDT 465,000.

Hitachi R-WB640VOPB 4D French Bottom Freezer features Vacuum Compartments for freshness preservation, Auto Doors, powerful deodorization with triple power filter, and premium design with exterior handle LED. The freezer comes in two different colors such as Glass Black (GBK) and New Glass Brown, and it will be available at BDT 210,000.

On top of it, this event focused on the future plans of Hitachi in Bangladesh. Until 2018, HitachI's growth was 40% in Bangladesh which later increased to 56% in 2019. So, the company is planning to increase its penetration in the market by increasing its growth to 100%, according to a statement issued by Transcom.

"In 2020, we want to increase our investment in Bangladesh to further escalate our growth in the market. To cater our customers, we also want to broaden our product ranges by launching new refrigerators," the statement quoted Hiroshi Honda as saying at the launching.

"Transcom Electronics being our official partner makes it easier for us to create a strong customer network across the country. Our resolution of the year is to deliver a truly differentiated line of home appliances that can successfully meet local needs," he elaborated.

In response Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury said: "We are growing 360-degree by expanding new territories in electronic business and accomplishing 55% growth in dealer point.

"By maintaining competitive pricing, strong partner management (dealer), attractive consumer promotions, providing quality service by reducing turnaround time, and inhabiting new areas of electronic business, we will ensure our paramount growth with Hitachi."

















