Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:49 AM
Home Business

Transcom brings new Hitachi refrigerators

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business DDesk

Hitachi Home Electronics Asia Singapore Private Limited Business Planning General Manager Hiroshi Honda, Hitachi India Business West Region General Manager Tarun Jain, Transcom Electronics Managing Director and CEO Arshad Huq, Transcom Electronics Operations Director Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury among others attended the company's new products launching ceremony 'Hitachi Star Night 2020' hosted by Transcom Electronics at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital late on Monday.

Hitachi Home Electronics Asia Singapore Private Limited Business Planning General Manager Hiroshi Honda, Hitachi India Business West Region General Manager Tarun Jain, Transcom Electronics Managing Director and CEO Arshad Huq, Transcom Electronics Operations Director Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury among others attended the company's new products launching ceremony 'Hitachi Star Night 2020' hosted by Transcom Electronics at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital late on Monday.

Transcom Electronics has launched new products range from Hitachi at an event Hitachi Star Night 2020 held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital late on Monday.
The launching ceremony was attended among others by Hitachi Home Electronics Asia Singapore Private Limited Business Planning General Manager Hiroshi Honda, Hitachi India Business West Region General Manager Tarun Jain, Transcom Electronics Managing Director and CEO Arshad Huq, Transcom Electronics Operations Director Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury.
The new Hitachi products are Hitachi R-M820VAG9PBX Side by Side Refrigerator featuring vacuum compartment, premium design and comfort, powerful deodorization, energy-efficient inverter technology, and eco monitoring sensor. HITACHI Side by Side Refrigerator will be priced at BDT 465,000.
Hitachi R-WB640VOPB 4D French Bottom Freezer features Vacuum Compartments for freshness preservation, Auto Doors, powerful deodorization with triple power filter, and premium design with exterior handle LED. The freezer comes in two different colors such as Glass Black (GBK) and New Glass Brown, and it will be available at BDT 210,000.
On top of it, this event focused on the future plans of Hitachi in Bangladesh. Until 2018, HitachI's growth was 40% in Bangladesh which later increased to 56% in 2019. So, the company is planning to increase its penetration in the market by increasing its growth to 100%, according to a statement issued by Transcom.
 "In 2020, we want to increase our investment in Bangladesh to further escalate our growth in the market. To cater our customers, we also want to broaden our product ranges by launching  new refrigerators," the statement quoted  Hiroshi Honda as saying at the launching.
"Transcom Electronics being our official partner makes it easier for us to create a strong customer network across the country. Our resolution of the year is to deliver a truly differentiated line of home appliances that can successfully meet local needs," he elaborated.
In response Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury said: "We are growing 360-degree by expanding new territories in electronic business and accomplishing 55% growth in dealer point.
"By maintaining competitive pricing, strong partner management (dealer), attractive consumer promotions, providing quality service by reducing turnaround time, and inhabiting new areas of electronic business, we will ensure our paramount growth with Hitachi."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hyundai Motor to suspend South Korea output on virus threat
Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble
GoAir waives fees for cancelling, rescheduling to regional spots
China’s perfect storm a boon to Brazil’s meat producers: ABPA
Dollar firm on US manufacturing data
Gold prices ease on profit-taking, virus fears
Social Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali
Pubali Bank Ltd Chairman M. Azizul Huq along with Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft