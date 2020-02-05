Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:48 AM
Home Business

Britain's GSK joins race to develop China virus vaccine

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020

LONDON, Feb 4: UK pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said Monday it was joining a global race to develop a vaccine for a new strain of a coronavirus that has killed more than 360 people.
The UK government also pledged £20 million ($26 million, 24 million euros) in funding for research at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) -- a group formed at the in Davos in 2017 -- and released its sequencing data for the viral genome.
GSK said its work will complement the four projects already being funded through CEPI to develop a vaccine for the deadly China strain.
"Our (vaccine) adjuvant technology has previously been used successfully in the pandemic flu setting," GSK Vaccine chief medical officer Thomas Breuer said in a statement.
Adjuvants are agents that boost a body's response to vaccines or other treatments.
The World Health Organization has declared a global virus emergency but refrained from calling the new epidemic a "pandemic".
That term is reserved for a disease that spreads across multiple continents or worldwide.
CEPI was originally formed in response to the Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,300 people of the 29,000 recorded cases in West Africa from 2013 to 2016.
"Our hope is that, with our partners, we can get an investigational vaccine from gene sequencing of the pathogen through to clinical testing in 16 weeks," CEPI chief executive Richard Hatchett said.    -AFP


