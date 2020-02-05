Mamun-Ur-Rashid new MD of CSE



Mamun-Ur-Rashid

He started his career with National Bank as a Probationary Officer in 1984. Subsequently he servedNational Credit and Commerce Bank Limited (NCCBL), Prime Bank, United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL) and Premier Bank. He joined Standard Bank Limited (SBL) as deputy managing director (DMD) in different capacities and held different senior management positions in the field of general banking, credit, foreign exchange, treasury and ID including creditable exposure in branch banking as Head of Branch.

His imaginative sense and inspired leadership combined with understanding knowledge and practical experience led to continuous and sustainable growth in every organisation he worked for.

He attended innumerable seminars, workshops and training programmes both at home and abroad.

Mamun extensively visited many countries including USA, United Kingdom (UK), France, Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Mauritius.









He initially started his career as a Lecturer of Political Science in Sitakund Degree College in Chittagong.





