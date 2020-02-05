Germany, Austria at odds on European financial trade tax

BERLIN, Feb 4: Germany and Austria are at odds over plans for a new tax on financial transactions, raising more questions about the chances of the levy becoming reality after years of talks.

The two countries are among 10 in the European Union that have been working on a financial transaction tax after a wider agreement proved elusive. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has proposed a levy of 0.2per cent on share purchases and wants to use the proceeds at home to help top up the pensions of low-paid people. -AP









