Global stocks, commodities firmer

LONDON, Feb 4: World markets bounced on Tuesday, with Chinese stocks reversing some of a previous coronavirus-related plunge amid official efforts to soothe nerves over the spreading outbreak, though sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows.MSCI's main world index rose 0.4per cent, led by gains in South Korea .KS11 and Australia , the biggest leap in commodity-focused stocks in over three months.From Europe there was a 1.4per cent surge by the region's heavyweight FTSE in London as it enjoyed both the mining rally and a tumble in the pound caused by renewed worries about Britain's post-Brexit trade relations with the EU. .FTSEChina's markets steadied in choppy trade after anxiety over the virus erased some $400 billion in market value from Shanghai's benchmark index on Monday as markets resumed following the Lunar New Year holiday.The Shanghai Composite .SSEC closed up 1.3per cent, while the blue-chip CSI300 .CSI300 rebounded 2.6per cent after a near 8per cent slide on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI advanced 1.2per cent. -Reuters