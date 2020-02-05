Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:48 AM
Home Business

Global stocks, commodities firmer

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LONDON, Feb 4: World markets bounced on Tuesday, with Chinese stocks reversing some of a previous coronavirus-related plunge amid official efforts to soothe nerves over the spreading outbreak, though sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows.
MSCI's main world index rose 0.4per cent, led by gains in South Korea .KS11 and Australia , the biggest leap in commodity-focused stocks in over three months.
From Europe there was a 1.4per cent surge by the region's heavyweight FTSE in London as it enjoyed both the mining rally and a tumble in the pound caused by renewed worries about Britain's post-Brexit trade relations with the EU. .FTSE
China's markets steadied in choppy trade after anxiety over the virus erased some $400 billion in market value from Shanghai's benchmark index on Monday as markets resumed following the Lunar New Year holiday.
The Shanghai Composite .SSEC closed up 1.3per cent, while the blue-chip CSI300 .CSI300 rebounded 2.6per cent after a near 8per cent slide on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI advanced 1.2per cent.    -Reuters


