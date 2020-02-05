Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:48 AM
Home Business

Stocks halt 2-day winning streak on selling

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid on Tuesday halting a two-day gaining streak as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 27.48 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 4,479 over the previous day.
Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 9.86 points to close at 1,526 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 3.48 points to finish at 1,031.
Turnover was Tk 4.53 billion, which was 10 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 5.06 billion, at the close of the session Tuesday. Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 177 closed lower, 131 ended higher and 48 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 137,782 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 172.56 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 3,425 billion, from Tk 3,445 billion in the previous session.
LafargeHolcim continued to top the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 255 million changing hands, followed by BBS Cables, Summit Power, Square Pharma and Grameephone.
Gemeni Sea was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.97 per cent while Dacca Dyeing was the worst loser, losing 8.82 per cent.
CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI dropped 69 points to close at 13,642 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX  lost  42 points to finish at 8,269.




The losers beat gainers, as 132 issues closed lower, 88 ended higher and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.98 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 182 million in turnover.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hyundai Motor to suspend South Korea output on virus threat
Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble
GoAir waives fees for cancelling, rescheduling to regional spots
China’s perfect storm a boon to Brazil’s meat producers: ABPA
Dollar firm on US manufacturing data
Gold prices ease on profit-taking, virus fears
Social Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali
Pubali Bank Ltd Chairman M. Azizul Huq along with Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft