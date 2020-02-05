Authorities grant permission for vannamei shrimp farming





Vannamei is whiteleg shrimp, also known as Pacific white shrimp or king prawn, is a variety of prawn of the eastern Pacific Ocean commonly caught or farmed for food.

One project will be undertaken by the non-governmental organization Shushilan in Khulna, and the other by Agri Business Enterprise in Chattogram. The two will be under the supervision of the Department of Fisheries and the Bangladesh Fish Research Institute.

Bangladesh's shrimp exporters have long been asking the government to allow the farming of vannamei in the country to help boost competitiveness. The government, however, was reluctant to make the decision, because green activists claimed that the culture of the species would be harmful for biosecurity.

Officials of the Department of Fisheries said the pilot projects will be implemented for one year. Commercial production would be allowed across the country if the pilot projects prove successful.

Officials of the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) said it would take three to four years to go for commercial production of the variety after the pilots.

Another BFFEA said farming of black tiger shrimp, which Bangladesh shrimp sector has focused on, has become less competitive due to high production cost.

Meanwhile, the production of vannamei is 20 times higher than that of black tiger shrimp and vannamei now accounts for around 80 percent of shrimp exports in the world, higher than just 10 percent of black tiger shrimp.

Bangladesh has lost its traditional markets in the United States and the European Union as its costly black tiger shrimp has failed to compete against much cheaper but high-yielding hybrid vannamei from Thailand and other countries, according to the Daily Industry. Bangladesh's shrimp exports have declined over the years. During July-December of this 2019-2020 fiscal year, Bangladesh exported shrimp worth USD 215 million, down 3.6 percent from USD 223 million in the previous period.

The country exported 29,500 metric tonnes of shrimp worth USD 361 million in 2018-2019, much lower than the production of 41,200 tonnes worth USD 545 million in 2013-2014.















