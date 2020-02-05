Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:48 AM
Business

BD ceramic industries to participate in Frankfurt fair

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020
Business Correspondent

At least nine Bangladeshi producers of ceramic items are going to participate at the upcoming Frankfurt fair in Germany which starts on Friday next.
In the five day long fair Bangladesh ceramic companies will showcase their products mainly table wares and interact with their foreign counterparts to get idea on the world's latest trend in ceramics sector.
The fair venue is at Ambiente in Frankfurt of Germany which is the Leading international trade fair for consumer goods
The Bangladeshi companies are Munnu Ceramics, Shine Pukur, Star Porcelin, Protik Ceramics, Paragaon, Artisan, Standard and Far ceramics.
Bridge Chemic which represents foreign principal companies in Bangladesh is also going to participate at the fair.
The Ambiente fair hold numerous events focusing diverse of products, trend and idea and the fair is also the central platform for contract business.
Bridge Chemic Managing Director Nazmul Karim  said despite slow growth of ceramics and tableware export said in the coming days the export growth may increase along with growing local market as par Bangladesh's economic development.


« PreviousNext »

