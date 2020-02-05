BD Navy to get new bank





"We got a proposal to set up a new bank by Bangladesh Navy. It is still in a primary stage. The central bank has asked them to fulfill the criteria for getting a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the proposed bank," said Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Md. Serajul Islam.

Once they would submit the required documents Bangladesh Bank might put the proposal at its board of directors meeting for consideration and approval, he added. As per the Bank Company Act-1991, the paid up capital of new commercial bank shall not be less than Tk400 crore.

But Md. Serajul Islam said that the paid-up capital for new commercial banks was set at Tk500 crore. "We got proposal for the new bank by Bangladesh Navy in 2013. For the long time they did not come forward, but now they are interested," said a senior official of the central bank seeking anonymity.

Earlier, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) got separate licenses for operating commercial banks. In October 2018, the central bank approved Community Bank owned by Bangladesh for Police Welfare Trust. Trust Bank Limited is another private commercial bank owned by Army Welfare Trust of Bangladesh Army. Shimanto Bank is yet another commercial bank owned by Border Guard Bangladesh.

Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank is a government owned specialized bank. The bank was established to provide financial services to the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party.

















