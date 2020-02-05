REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday



REHAB Vice President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury flanked by other leaders of the association speaking at a press conference at Chattogram Club in the port city on Tuesday.

REHAB Vice President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, who is also the Chairman of Chittagong Regional Committee made the announcement at a press conference held at a Chattogram Club today.

Housing and Public Works Minister S M Rezaul Karim will inaugurate the fair as the chief guest at 11 am on the day.

Chattogram City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP will also attend the opening session as the special guests.

Didarul Haque Chowdhury, Mahbub Subahan Jalal Tanvir, Mizanur Rahman, Rezul Karim, M Mershedul Hasan, M Nazimuddin, Sheikh Nizam Uddin, Sharist Binte Noor were present among others.

In the fair, 73 stalls of 55 companies will be taking part. The fair will remain from 10 am to 9 pm on February 06 to 09.



















