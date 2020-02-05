Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:47 AM
Home Business

Mujib Borsho Celebration

Cabinet division seeks Tk 300 crore additional allocation

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Mizanur Rahman

The Cabinet Division demanded an additional allocation of Tk 300 crore for spending on various programmes in connection of celebration of 'Mujib Borsho' centering the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The government has earlier allocated Tk 100 crore to take various initiatives. But the cabinet division believes more funds are needed and the demand has been made accordingly in a recent letter to Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
A deputy secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Rafiqul Islam signed the letter and the request for  allocation is being discussed at the moment, knowledgeable sources said.
According to Finance Ministry sources, Tk 100 crore was initially allocated for celebration of 'Mujib Borsho' in the current budget. But additional resources have been demanded in view of the vastness of celebration events throughout the year.
The letter demanding the additional allocation of Tk 300 crore said to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman an existing allocation of Tk 100 crore is already there but it is not enough.
It said various estimates suggest Tk 100 crore more is needed this year while Tk 200 crore will be needed in fiscal 2020-21.  
The countdown of the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began January on 10 in a gala opening ceremony. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the nationwide ceremony at National Parade Square in the city.  Bangabandhu landed at this spot in the newly-liberated Bangladesh on January 10, 1972.
The PM unveiled the event releasing a logo of the Mujib Borsho, scheduled to be celebrated from March 17 this year to March 26, 2021. The anniversary event aims at projecting the life and work of Bangabandhu in discussion, light and color.
World leaders and eminent personalities will visit Bangladesh to attend various programmes on this occasion. They include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir bin Mohamad, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indian Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and others.
All Bangladesh missions abroad will also hold various programmes including seminars, art exhibitions and other displays throughout the year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hyundai Motor to suspend South Korea output on virus threat
Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble
GoAir waives fees for cancelling, rescheduling to regional spots
China’s perfect storm a boon to Brazil’s meat producers: ABPA
Dollar firm on US manufacturing data
Gold prices ease on profit-taking, virus fears
Social Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali
Pubali Bank Ltd Chairman M. Azizul Huq along with Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft