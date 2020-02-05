Cabinet division seeks Tk 300 crore additional allocation





The government has earlier allocated Tk 100 crore to take various initiatives. But the cabinet division believes more funds are needed and the demand has been made accordingly in a recent letter to Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

A deputy secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Rafiqul Islam signed the letter and the request for allocation is being discussed at the moment, knowledgeable sources said.

According to Finance Ministry sources, Tk 100 crore was initially allocated for celebration of 'Mujib Borsho' in the current budget. But additional resources have been demanded in view of the vastness of celebration events throughout the year.

The letter demanding the additional allocation of Tk 300 crore said to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman an existing allocation of Tk 100 crore is already there but it is not enough.

It said various estimates suggest Tk 100 crore more is needed this year while Tk 200 crore will be needed in fiscal 2020-21.

The countdown of the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began January on 10 in a gala opening ceremony. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the nationwide ceremony at National Parade Square in the city. Bangabandhu landed at this spot in the newly-liberated Bangladesh on January 10, 1972.

The PM unveiled the event releasing a logo of the Mujib Borsho, scheduled to be celebrated from March 17 this year to March 26, 2021. The anniversary event aims at projecting the life and work of Bangabandhu in discussion, light and color.

World leaders and eminent personalities will visit Bangladesh to attend various programmes on this occasion. They include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir bin Mohamad, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indian Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and others.

All Bangladesh missions abroad will also hold various programmes including seminars, art exhibitions and other displays throughout the year.















