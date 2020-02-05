Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:47 AM
Home Back Page

Illegal Wealth Case

RHD Engineer, wife sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court on Tuesday sent former executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department (RHD) SM Kamruzzaman and his wife Nasima Zaman to jail in a case filed for amassing wealth illegally and concealing information of wealth.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court rejected the couple's bail prayer as the couple surrendered before the court and sought bail.
 Former Dhaka Bar President Adv Kazi Najibullah Hiru moved their bail prayers in the court.
ACC Assistant Director, Mahbubul Alam on May 29 last year filed two separate cases with Ramna Police Station against Kamruzzaman and Nasima for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information of wealth.
According to the case of Engr Kamruzzaman  he amassed illegal wealth worth about Tk 6,435,592  and concealed information of wealth of Tk 3,042,116.
On the other hand Kamruzzaman's wife Nasima amassed illegal wealth worth Tk 2,044,128 and concealed information of wealth of Tk 17,833,000 thousands.


