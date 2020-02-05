Newly-elected councillor Shakhawat held for ‘attack on cop’





The councillor, his son, and six others were arrested in Khilgaon on Monday, said Moshiur Rahman, officer- in- charge of Khilgaon Police Station.

Shakhawat, the Awami League-backed councillor of ward No. 23, won the Feb 1 election with the 'radio' symbol.

Moshiur Rahman said sub-inspector Abdul Mazid of Special Branch (SB) had a dispute with the ward councilor at around 8:45pm on Monday at Pallima Sangsad office at Taltala. During the argument, Shakhawat along with his supporters physically assaulted the SI, he said.

Police arrested Shakhawat in the early hours after Mazid filed a case on charge of attacking police and obstructing them from discharging their duties, the OC said.

Shakhawat was elected councillor from DNCC ward No. 23 in the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations.























