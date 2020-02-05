Shaheed Minar now hub of anti-social activities





Except ensuring maintenance and renovation of the monument, the authorities concerned haven't yet taken any measure to protect its sanctity and ensuring security of the visitors for the intervening 10 years.

On August 25 in 2010, a High Court bench issued nine directives for ensuring maintenance, renovation, security and sanctity of the Shaheed Minar and asked the Public Works Department to establish a museum and a library on its premises.

Mazharul Islam Robin, a student of Dhaka University (DU), said the Shaheed Minar was built to show respect to the martyrs of the Language Movement. "It's a hallowed place. But now-a-days, many anti-social activities like hijacking, eve teasing, taking drugs and dishonoring the Shaheed Minar are happening under the very nose of the law enforcement agencies," he added. "There is no one to take care of it. This is shameful for the nation. The authorities concerned should ensure monitoring in the area and take legal action against those involved in such illegal activities," he said.

"It is a historical place and sometimes I visit the place to pass my leisure time with friends. But, I feel insecure as I see some people taking drugs and also I've been teased there by the addicts. So, it's urgent to take strict measures against those activities" said Farhana Aktar, a student of Lalbagh Govt Model School and College.

Jakir Hossain Raju, a student of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of DU, said, "When I go there, I feel proud. But it is a matter of great sorrow that many misdeeds are happening in and around the Shaheed Minar area at night. The activities undermine the status of our language martyrs. So, it's high time to save the Central Shaheed Minar from these miscreants."

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of DU Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, the supervising authority of the monument, said, "Although the Shaheed Minar is located on Dhaka University campus, we only give permission to arrange various programmes like arrangements of 21st February commemoration, public meetings or demonstrations, etc."

The Public Works Department (PWD) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are responsible for the maintenance of the Central Shaheed Minar," he said and added, "I have also informed the authorities to take proper steps to prohibit such activities."

The issue of the lack of security in the monument is a bitter truth. It is urgent to ensure round the clock security and appoint uniformed security guards, he further added.

Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, Proctor of DU, said, "Since the Shaheed Minar is a public place, there is no prohibition on people from gathering there. However, some crooked people are taking the chance and indulging in anti-social activities."

"We have already taken measures to boost vigilance in and around the monument. There is no scope to indulge in any kind of anti-social activities in the area. If anyone is found involved in such activities, stern actions will be taken," he warned.

Assistant General Secretary (AGS) Saddam Hussain of DU Central Student Union (DUCSU), told this correspondent that the Shaheed Minar was built in memory of the mother language martyrs. It reminds us of the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of the Language Movement. But, negligence of the authorities adversely affected the environment of the monument.

On February 21 in 1952, Salam, Barkat, Jabbar, Rafique and many other unknown persons were killed brutally by the Pakistani police near this place after they brought out a procession defying section 144 demanding Bengali as our state language. The Shaheed Minar, an epitome of the historic language movement symbolizes all the aspirations of Bengali identity and nationalism.



















