AL leaders blame transport crisis, chill for low voter turnout in city polls





Identifying the problem, the central Awami League has already taken initiatives to reorganize its grassroots level committees to strengthen the party, so that it can chase the opposition, which is trying to strengthen its movement keeping the city polls failure in front.

However, some of the leaders claimed that after the anti-election campaigns, most BNP voters haven't exercised their votes. As a result, the polling centres were found vacant and it caused lower turnout.

According to the AL leaders, it will take final decision on reorganizing the committees immediately following a national working committee meeting after AL President Sheikh Hasina's return from Italy.

While talking to journalists at his Ministry conference room on Tuesday, ruling AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said organizational weakness at the grassroots level was the main reason for the lower turnout of voters in the city polls.

He said, "If we were organizationally strong at the Ward level, I think participation of more voters in city polls could be ensured. But, we failed to ensure the voters presence at the polling stations. That's why the voters' turnout was so poor."

Quader said, "We are going to hold a working committee meeting after the return of the party president from abroad for finding the organizational weakness and taking necessary actions to strengthen the grassroots level organizations."

All grassroots level committees will be reorganized and those will be made effective with clean image leaders of the party, he added.

Regarding actions against the party rebel candidates, he said that everything will be finalized in the working committee meeting after consulting with the party leaders.

Meanwhile, AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, also Information Minister, claimed that AL has no weakness. Rather, AL won in the city polls for its organizational strength.

He said, "BNP took the city election as part of their movement. BNP's movement means violence and capturing polling centres. The announcement of such a major political party has created panic among the people. It caused lower turnout in the polls."

Regarding the lower turnout in city polls, coordinator of Dhaka North City Corporation election for AL-backed candidates Tofail Ahmed said at a programme that transport crisis and cold weather were the main reasons of lower presence of voters in the polling centres.

He also added, "BNP created doubt in the minds of the people with its negative propaganda. They campaigned that the people will not be able to cast their own votes."

The negative campaign impacted the voters and most of the voters decided not to go to the polling centres to exercise their voting rights, the senior AL leaders claimed.

However, coordinator of Dhaka South City Corporation election for AL Amir Hossain Amu said, "Many people left Dhaka taking advantage of holidays and rescheduling of election date. Some people could not go to polling centres for transportation crisis. It resulted in the lower turnout."

AL Presidium member Mohammad Nasim, also spokesperson of 14-party alliance, said, "BNP made people confused by campaigning against Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). They made voters panicked about election. The anti-election campaign of BNP caused lower voter turnout."

AL Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "BNP contested the election not to win. Rather, they wanted to make its questionable and created panic among the people about the election. In this situation, most BNP voters did not exercise their voting rights."



























