KUET launches e-payment service





As per of the covered all academic activists related services transaction by full automation system for launched this e-payment system, said an press release issued by KUET.









Vice-chancellor of KUET Prof Dr Kazi Sazzad Hossain inaugurated the "Online Payment Service" or e-payment at conference room of the University as chief guest.

"It is important to note that payment gateways are an effective and secure platform for making monetary transactions reliable," VC Sazzad said.

"This e-payment system is a key part of the university. By adding modern, digital payment methods to our academic services, we can give students choice in how to pay and confidence to our students that their money is safe and secure," he added.

Dean of Civil Engineering Faculty Prof Dr Md Abu Yousuf, Dean of EEE faculties Prof Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed, Acting Dean of Mechanical Engineering faculties Prof Dr ANM Mizanur Rahman, Registrar GM Shahidul Alam, among others, present on the occasion. KHULNA, Feb 04 - Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) yesterday afternoon launched online payment service (e-payment) with emphasis on safer and more modern and efficient through online transactions to pay for all academic services fee.As per of the covered all academic activists related services transaction by full automation system for launched this e-payment system, said an press release issued by KUET.Vice-chancellor of KUET Prof Dr Kazi Sazzad Hossain inaugurated the "Online Payment Service" or e-payment at conference room of the University as chief guest."It is important to note that payment gateways are an effective and secure platform for making monetary transactions reliable," VC Sazzad said."This e-payment system is a key part of the university. By adding modern, digital payment methods to our academic services, we can give students choice in how to pay and confidence to our students that their money is safe and secure," he added.Dean of Civil Engineering Faculty Prof Dr Md Abu Yousuf, Dean of EEE faculties Prof Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed, Acting Dean of Mechanical Engineering faculties Prof Dr ANM Mizanur Rahman, Registrar GM Shahidul Alam, among others, present on the occasion.