Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:47 AM
Home City News

Septuagenarian woman burned to death in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Feb 4: A septuagenarian woman was burned to death in a fire that broke out at a house in Kaliaish union of Satkania upazila early Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, 71, wife of Fazal Ahmed.
Mahabub Alam, senior station officer of Agrabad Fire Service, said that the fire broke out at the house of a Munsi Miah in Monowabad Ward No 2 around 2:45am from an electric short circuit.
On information, two vehicles of Satkani fire station rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire around 4:00am. Later, the fire service team recovered Anwara's charred body from the house. The fire also gutted at least three adjoining houses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bus fall into ditch injuring 12
Court summons Faridpur UP chair for defaming Bangabandhu
Mahila Dal rivals clash in Chattogram, 10 hurt
KUET launches e-payment service
PDB gets new chairman
Septuagenarian woman burned to death in Ctg
17 dengue patients being treated at hospitals: Govt
Five killed in road accidents in 4 dists


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft