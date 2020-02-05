Septuagenarian woman burned to death in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM Feb 4: A septuagenarian woman was burned to death in a fire that broke out at a house in Kaliaish union of Satkania upazila early Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, 71, wife of Fazal Ahmed.

Mahabub Alam, senior station officer of Agrabad Fire Service, said that the fire broke out at the house of a Munsi Miah in Monowabad Ward No 2 around 2:45am from an electric short circuit.

On information, two vehicles of Satkani fire station rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire around 4:00am. Later, the fire service team recovered Anwara's charred body from the house. The fire also gutted at least three adjoining houses.











