17 dengue patients being treated at hospitals: Govt





Three new dengue cases were reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.

In January, the government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths last year.

Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

Since the beginning of this year, 214 dengue cases were reported.

Of them, 197 had been discharged from hospitals. -UNB



























