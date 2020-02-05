Five killed in road accidents in 4 dists





In Laxmipur, an expatriate youth was killed after a truck collided with a motorcycle in Mohadevpur area at Sadar upazila on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohel, 30, son of Noor Nabi of Kidirpur village in the upazila. He came to Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia two months ago.

In Rajshahi, two people were killed and 10 others injured as a bus overturned on a road in Tanore upazila here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Raijuddin, 55, a resident of the upazila and Habibur Rahman, 45, of Chapainawabganj district.

Inspector of Tanor police station Rakibul Hasan said as the driver of the bus lost control over the steering at Buraburitola the vehicle overturned, leaving the duo dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

In Satkhira, a college student was killed after collision between two motorbikes in Shakdah area of Patkelghata under Tala upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dipjoy Sadhu, 19, son of Prokash Sadhu, of Toilakupi village in the area. He was a first-year student of Patkelghata College.

In Chapainawabganj, A nine-year-old madrasa student was killed as a battery run auto-bike hit him in Shibganj upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rimon, son of one Md Mithun at Shibnarayanpur village in the upazila. Rimon was a student at Bishwanathpur Nurani Madrasa.









Police said the accident occurred around 12:30pm at Bishwanathpur on the Kansat-Chowdala Road.





