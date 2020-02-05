

Suranjit Sengupta’s 3rd death anniv today

Derai Press club will organise a rally and commemoration meeting for the veteran politician.

Besides, Derai upazila unit of Awami League in Sylhet and other associate bodies are going to organise programmes marking the death anniversary of the eminent politician.

Meanwhile, a feast for the poor, locally known as "Kangali Bhoj" will be arranged by his family.

Veteran politician and Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta died on February 5 in 2017 at the age of 72. -BSS























