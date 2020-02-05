Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:46 AM
Cancer rate to rise by 60pc in next 2 decades

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Driven by persistently high rates of HPV, hepatitis and smoking - especially in low-income countries - the world could see 60 per cent more cancer cases in the next 20 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a new report.
Over 80 per cent of these are expected to be diagnosed in low-income countries, according to the report released on Monday.
In the US, progress against cancer has been astounding as falling rates of smoking and better treatments for even though hardest-to-beat forms of the disease improve survival odds.
Other nations are not so fortunate and have had to invest their limited resources in fighting infectious diseases and keeping mothers and babies alive through pregnancy and infancy. However, in Bangladesh about 1.08 lakh people die of cancer while 1.5 lakh people develop cancer countrywide every year, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer report of 2018.
Prof Dr Rashid-e-Mahbub said in Bangladesh most cancer cases are detected at an advanced stage when the chance of recovery is thin, he said emphasising on the training of histopathology and cytopathology as these courses are important for cancer screening. If we see the current status of high-income countries then we see they already have adopted prevention,  early diagnosis and screening programmes, which together with better treatment, have contributed to an estimated 20per cent reduction in the probability of premature mortality between 2000 and 2015, but low-income countries only saw a reduction of 5 per cent. We need to see everyone benefiting equally.
According to a new WHO report, so long as current trends persist, the world is in for steep increases in cancers and cancer mortality.  Some 90 per cent of wealthy nations provide a full pipeline of cancer care, from screening to diagnostics, treatment and palliative care, available through public health care systems.


